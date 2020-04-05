COVID-19: Ondo raises welfare committee 

The Ondo State Government has set up a 9-member palliatives committee to address burdens facing the people of the state as a result of various measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in a statement signed by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, and made available to journalists Friday in Akure, said: “Concerned by the enormous burden imposed on the populace arising from the various measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Ondo State Government has set up the State Palliatives Committee.

Among other responsibilities, the Committee is to work out modalities as well as mobilise human and material resources to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the areas of food supply and access to same.

The Committee comprises the following members; Akin Olotu, chairman; Morenike Alaka, Alex Kalejaye, Morinsola Olanipekun, Abayomi Eniayewu, Roseline Okafor, Jacob Adebo, Festus Aregbesola and Tosin Ogunbodede, secretary.

KORETIMI AKINTUNDE, Akure