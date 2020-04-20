COVID-19: Ondo index case tests negative, ready for discharge 

Governor Akeredolu gave the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Akure, the Ondo state capital, saying that the reports reaching him indicated that other COVID-19 patients are responding to treatment while some have been tested negative.

“I received the cheery news from our Honourable Commissioner for Health and Chairman Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, that our first and index case of Coronavirus infection in the state has tested negative after treatment.

“What this means is that the first patient of the fatal infection is now completely healed and free to go home, indeed free to resume his normal life in service to our country. He is a soldier who serves his father land and was diagnosed with the infection upon return to Nigeria from international assignment in India.

“It is important to inform us all that upon presenting with the symptoms of the infection while in isolation, the first sample from this Army officer was taken at the Nigerian Army Barracks, Akure on the 2nd of April 2020 and sent for test to ascertain his status. The result came out positive on 3rd of April and he was immediately admitted into the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) at Igbatoro road Akure. He was on admission in the Hospital where he received the very best care at the state’s disposal until we noticed better improvement in his health.

“On the 12th of April, the first follow-up sample was taken as part of the medical review of the patient. The result came out negative on the 13th April.

“Not satisfied and in full compliance with the standard procedure of COVID-19 medical review, the second sample was taken on the Thursday the 16th April 2020 and the result came out again as negative.

“Due to the two consecutive negative results and his stable clinical condition, the patient is hereby declared fit for discharge. This is in line with the standard COVID-19 patient discharge criteria,” the governor said.

Akeredolu also reiterated that wearing of nose masks by everyone coming out of their homes effective from Friday 24th April, 2020 is compulsory.

According to him, people involved in essential services or dealing in medicine, water and consumable items, in particular traders and market men/women should also wear nose masks while outside plying their trade.

The governor, however, said it will be a serious breach of the COVID-19 precautionary measure for any individual starting from Friday 24th, not to wear the face mask while outside his/her place of abode or out on the street or anywhere within the society.

“In other words, the moment you step out of your home to the streets of Ondo state, you must wear your face mask. The intention of this is to reduce contamination and infection and possibly avoid community transmission. I wish to emphasise that Ondo state Government will implement these decisions effectively and efficiently.

“However, to ensure that the mandatory wearing of mask in Ondo state is achieved fully and with sizeable success, I have directed a massive production of face mask for all our citizens. I have also constituted a committee to supervise the production and distribution of same to the public throughout the state, from urban centres to our rural settlements.

“May we therefore use this opportunity to appeal to our people to take these directives very seriously to avoid the undesirable spread of this deadly disease among us. If we work together on these simple and easy instructions, we will defeat this mortal enemy of man at present.

“If we avoid shaking hands, sitting close to one another, hugging as well as other forms of social and physical contact that make it possible for the Virus to be transmitted, we will save our own lives and the lives of our family and dear ones. We must continue to wash our hands regularly and thoroughly using water and soap and sanitizer where available,” he said.

Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, reiterated that individuals who violate or disobey the interstate travel ban by attempting to cross the border of one state to the other in the Southwestern part of Nigeria will be arrested and liable to be prosecuted.