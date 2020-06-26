COVID-19: Ogun says 97% cases mild, asymptomatic as only 7 patients remain in isolation centres 

Contrary to the projections credited to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on the possible spikes in the number of the patients and deaths caused by Coronavirus pandemic in the coming months, the Ogun State government has clarified that 97% of cases are mild and asymptomatic as many patients have been discharged, while only seven patients are critically ill and require oxygen and ventilation.

Giving an update on the COVID-19 efforts being put in place by the State government to contain the deadly virus in the State, Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health, said that though over 700 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the state with 17 deaths, 97% of cases are mild and asymptomatic, hence, there has been home treatment and management of the virus among patients as only seven patients are critically ill and require oxygen and ventilation.

“We are not short of bed spaces because as you know, 97% of our cases are asymptomatic and mild diseases and the NCDC directives now is home management for people with mild disease and asymptomatic disease. So you have about 300 people in the community that are being managed as home care in a community and we are following them up and we discharged so far about 400 cases.

“So, in the isolation centres right now, we have only seven patients as in-patients, these are patients requiring oxygen or requiring ventilation. If you don’t require oxygen or you are asymptomatic, you could be managed at home and we use that opportunity to actually educate their family members on how to protect themselves and not getting infected,” she said.

Meanwhile, eight medical staff of Federal Medical Centre, FMC Abeokuta, including doctors, nurses and administrative staff on Friday tested positive to COVID-19

According to the press statement issued in Abeokuta by Segun Orisajo Head of Public Relations an Information, indicated that the infected staff were part of the team which had contact with a two and half years old coronavirus positive toddler currently receiving treatment at the Centre’s Isolation ward.

The statement added that the COVID-19 positive status of the affected staff was detected during the round of contact tracing carried out by the Hospital Infection Control Team despite the fact that none of the staff had so far showed the symptoms of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Medical Director, Adewale Musa-Olomu, said although none of the staff is asymptomatic as they have been asked to proceed on self isolation and basic treatment has commenced for them, he wished and prayed for quick recovery of the staff, expressing confidence that they would soon return to their duty post.