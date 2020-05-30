Covid-19:  Nigeria’s daily infections rise to all-time high; 553 added on Saturday

Nigeria’s covid-19 daily infection rate climbed to an all-time high on Saturday, with 553 new cases added.

Figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control showed that the latest surge in infections drove the country’s total confirmed cases to 9855.

NCDC said 2,856 patients had been discharged while 273 deaths had been recorded.

Next week, Nigeria plans to commence the second phase of the gradual relaxation of the lockdown imposed by government to control the community transmission of the pandemic.

The relaxation includes plans by the Federal and State governments to gradually reopen the economy by allowing more economic activities, including movements, to restart.

Despite the need to reopen the economy, many experts have warned that the relaxation must be predicated on a visible decline of the covid-19 infections, and a readiness by the authorities to enforced established protocols such wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Saturday’s figures showed that Lagos State maintained its lead, with 378 new cases, followed by the FCT with 52.

Other states’ cases are: Delta-23, Edo-22, Rivers-14, Ogun-13, Kaduna-12, Kano-9, Borno-7, Katsina-6, Jigawa-5, Oyo-5, Yobe-3, Plateau-3, and Osun-1.

Globally, as of 6:30 pm CEST, 30 May 2020, there had been 5,819,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 362,786 deaths reported to WHO.