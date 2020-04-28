COVID-19: Nigeria’s cases rise to 1337, with 64 new infections confirmed 

Nigeria confirmed 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total to 1,337, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced.

Of the new cases, 34 are in Lagos; 15-FCT, 11-Borno, 2-Taraba, and 2-Gombe, NCDC said in a tweet.

According to NCDC as at 11:20pm 27th April, there were 1337 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria, 255 people had recovered and were discharged, while death toll stood at 40.

“One case previously reported as a Lagos State case, is now reported as an FCT case,” it said.

“The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is now at 764 and 157 in FCT,” the centre noted.