COVID-19: Nigeria records highest daily discharge in five months

Nigeria on Sunday discharged 3,950 persons who were infected with the deadly coronavirus as they tested negative after receiving treatment, the highest daily discharge since August 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the discharges include 717 community recoveries in Lagos State and a backlog of 2,825 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines.

Due to the number of persons discharged in the last 24hours ended Sunday, the total discharged cases in the country have now reached 89,317.

While Nigeria may have achieved a new record with its recovery rate, figures from NCDC also shows that infection and death rate has maintained an upward trajectory.

The update from the disease control centre shows that Nigeria recorded 15 new deaths, this also takes the total number of confirmed deaths to 1,435.

Also, Africa’s most populous nation with the seventh-largest Covid-19 cases on the continent on Sunday recorded 1444 new cases of COVID-19. This takes the total confirmed cases in the country to 110,387.

A breakdown of the cases shows that Lagos is still in lead with 901 new cases. Plateau, again overtook FCT and is in the second spot with 136 cases.

Kaduna recorded 57 cases, FCT is at the fourth spot with 54 new cases, Ebonyi-53, Akwa Ibom-52, Nasarawa-32, Osun-29, Ogun-28, Imo-16, Oyo-16, Edo-15 and Kano-14.

Others are; Rivers-10, Ekiti-7

Borno-6, Abia-5, Benue-4, Yobe-4, Kebbi-3 and Anambra-2.