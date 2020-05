Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 170 new cases of the Coronavirus, taking the total in the country to 2558, it said late on Sunday via a statement on its Twitter handle.

According to the agency, of the 170 new cases, 39 were in Lagos, 29-Kano, 24-Ogun, 18-Bauchi, 15-Kaduna, 12-FCT, 12-Sokoto, 8-Katsina, 7-Borno, 3-Nasarawa, 2-Adamawa, and 1-Oyo.

The country’s total deaths from the virus now stand at 87, while 400 have recovered