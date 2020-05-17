Covid-19: Nasarawa Govt mulls lifting ban on Worship Centres

Nasarawa State Government says with the level of awareness and compliance by members of the public on COVID-19, it would soon consider the option of relaxing the ban imposed on worship centres across the state.

This is in recognition of the intercessory roles that Mosques and Churches do play in restoring our lands when faced with predicaments, the governor has said.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this while fielding questions live on Emmanuel Chapel Webinar on Friday.

Governor Sule was optimistic that with the State Government about to distribute precautionary gears such as nose mask and sanitizers, Mosques and Churches will soon be opened to the public.

He urged members of the public to take adequate precautions to curb further spread of COVID-19, insisting on social distancing, use of nose masks and sanitizers.