COVID-19: Mixta Africa supports over 1,000 residents of Lakowe community with palliatives

Mixta Africa has distributed essential household items and food materials to over 1,000 residents of the Lakowe Community in Ibeju-Lekki Area of Lagos State, as part of part of its MixtaCares corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative,

A significant number of Mixta Africa’s projects are being executed within the community which has also provided labour and general construction support for its site activities prior to the nation-wide lockdown.

The initiative was borne out of the need to ameliorate the sufferings of the residents of the community brought on by the restriction of movement imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

These restrictions while laudable and necessary have directly affected the income and ability of majority of the residents to fend for themselves especially those who otherwise depend on daily income working as construction and site workers on our projects.

Mixta Africa partnered with its vendors, clients, friends as well as some residents of Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate to roll out this initiative. “We are delighted to be able to support our host community with essential household and food items critical to them at this time, through the massive support of our partners, we have been able to achieve much more than we originally planned for’ said Kola Ashiru-Balogun, Mixta Nigeria’s managing director.

Founded in April 2005, Mixta Africa is a leading and active player in the fast-growing African Real Estate sector specialising in property development projects. The Company was established with the objective of responding to the existing housing deficit in the African continent and has a long-term vision of becoming the foremost real estate developer in Africa.

With offices in Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mauritania, as well as projects in Algeria and Egypt, Mixta Africa has a mission to create value for its clients by delivering innovative solutions. The Company has a 20-year track record of successful real estate and infrastructure development and a strong management team with over 280 years of combined experience. As of July 2019, Mixta held around 15 million sqm of landbank across all territories and has successfully completed more than 11,000 units.

Modestus Anaesoronye