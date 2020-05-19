COVID-19: LUTH delivers fourth expectant mother, a 22-year- old woman

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, says it has successfully for the fourth time delivered expectant mother diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the institution via its twitter handle, a team of doctors, anesthetists, and nurses on Tuesday 19 May 2020 delivered the fourth expectant mother, a 22-year-old woman with COVID-19 of twins.

“LUTH delivers fourth patient (22-year- old) with COVID-19 of a [set of] twins (3.2kg and 3.25kg for girl and boy respectively) through a Cesarean Section.”

This brings to four the number of COVID-19 pregnant patients that have delivered at the teaching hospital in the last four weeks.

A statement signed by the LUTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Wasiu Adeyemo, says that mother and her babies are doing well.

“Once again, we celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement”.

“We also appreciate the support of the Federal Government, Lagos State government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

Before Tuesday’s delivery, a 33-year-old mother was delivered of a baby boy via CS by the hospital on Thursday, 14th May 2020.

Also, a 37-year-old COVID-19 mother was delivered of a baby boy via Cesarean section on Saturday, 9th May 2020 by the hospital.

LUTH had also, on April 27, successfully delivered a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient of a baby girl, bringing the number of deliveries in its isolation centres to four