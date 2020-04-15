Covid-19 Lockdown: Police, armed forces, DSS plan offensive against criminals – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday said a major and coordinated offensive by the Police, Army, Navy, Airforce and Directorate of State Services (DSS) is underway against the miscreants who have taken advantage of the Covid-19 lockdown to perpetrate crimes.

APC, therefore, assured Nigerians that the emerging opportunistic crimes that have been recorded in some parts of the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown will soon be brought under check.

Lanre Issa-onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement released in Abuja, emphasized that the key responsibility of government remained ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of all citizens.

Issa-onilu stated that from the renewed and intensified Boko Haram counter-insurgency to the enhanced offensive against emerging crimes in other parts of the country, the government would continue to take bold steps to secure the country and the citizenry.

“There is no dispute about the hardship being faced by many citizens as a result of the unavoidable lockdown. However, we must resist criminal elements trying to exploit the situation and in the process inflict more hardship on already stressed fellow Nigerians.”

The APC spokesman cautioned the various vigilante groups to resist the urge to resort to unlawful and extra-judicial actions in the name of protecting communities.

He said there were already disturbing reports of vigilantes terrorising innocent citizens, advising that all Nigerians needed now was to offer support and provide as much comfort as possible for one another.

“While the government and private concerns are doing their best to provide relief, we all have a responsibility to join our security services in protecting ourselves and communities from miscreants.

“Nigeria is recording great success in tracking and testing suspected cases and generally containing further spread of the COVID-19. We have achieved greater awareness of and adherence to public health directives as it relates to social distancing and other preventive protocols.

“We are confident that the fight against the global pandemic will be won soon and we all will be able to return to our normal lives and activities. We urge Nigerians to continue to stay safe”, Issa-onilu added.