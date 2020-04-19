COVID-19 Lock Down: FCT Mobile Courts prosecute 156 violators

The Mobile Courts activated by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to try all violators of the presidential directive on cessation of movement has prosecuted 156 so far.

The Director of FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) Wadata Bodinga disclosed this in Abuja while giving updates on the cases tried by the Mobile Courts.

Bodinga explained that the Courts started sitting on last Thursday in three different locations across the city at AYA, Dantata and Mpape.

He said a total of 50 cases were prosecuted on the first day out which 40 were convicted while 10 were discharged.

According to him, 40 were prosecuted with 29 convicted and eleven discharged; 66 were prosecuted with 48 convicted and 18 discharged on the second and third days, respectively.

Bodinga stated that the trial involves pedestrians, motorists and motorcyclists caught violating the order.

He said some of the convicts were fined various sums while others had their vehicles impounded and sentenced to community service.

The Director said the objective of setting up the Courts has been largely achieved as fewer people are now seen on the streets.

He noted said the idea of prosecuting violators was not aimed at punishing anyone but to discourage people from leaving their homes against medical advice to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and appealed to residents to comply with the lock down order to avoid arrest and prosecution.