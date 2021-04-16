COVID-19: Less than 1% vaccinated Nigerians report mild effects – NPHCDA

Less than one percent, or 8,439 persons, of 1,051,092 Nigerians who have received the Covid-19 vaccine suffered adverse effects following immunization (AEFI), the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Friday.

Experiences ranged from pain, swelling at the site of the inoculation, to body pains and nausea, it said.

Also, 52 cases of moderate to severe incidents of AEFI were identified, Faisal Shuaib, executive director, NPHCDA, said during a vaccination update in Abuja.

Read Also: COVID-19: Global Citizen $22bn donation to boost vaccination

“These presented as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, headaches, dizziness and allergic reactions,” Shuaib said.

“Kaduna leads the highest incidence of AEFI with 970 cases, followed by Cross River 859, Yobe 541, Kebbi 511, and Lagos 448,” he said.

He also noted that the data are pooled from reports received from states via the Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID) system only, adding that the agency doesn’t take into account vaccinations yet to be captured digitally.

Touching on the impact of vaccine nationalism on Nigeria’s rollout strategy, Shuaib said restriction on exportation by producing countries has informed a review of the country’s vaccine supply forecast.

Steps have been taken to ensure that enough doses of vaccines are earmarked to fix demand for second dose for those who have received their first jabs. This should help beat the uncertain shrouding the next consignment to be delivered to Nigeria, Shuaib said.

The agency has also expanded the eligibility period between the first and second doses of the vaccine from 12 weeks to between eight to 12 weeks.

“We are expanding the eligibility period between the first and second doses of the vaccine from 12 weeks to between 8 to 12 weeks,” he said.