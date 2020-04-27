COVID-19: Lagos discharges 15 more patients; total 138

Lagos State on Monday discharged 15 more COVID-19 patients from the isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan after they tested negative for the disease, the government has said.

This brings to 138 the number of covid-19 patients that have been discharged in the state, out of the 746 total cases recorded in Lagos.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on its twitter handle said the 15 patients comprised 11 females and 4 males, including an Indian.

“The patients, eleven from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba and 4 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID19,” the ministry tweeted.