BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Lagos discharges 15 more patients; total 138

by
APEN supports Lagos State Covid-19 response with 5,000 surgical masks, protective clothing

Lagos State  on Monday discharged 15 more COVID-19 patients from the isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan after they tested negative for the disease, the government has said.

This brings to 138 the number of covid-19 patients that have been discharged in the state, out of the 746 total cases recorded in Lagos.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on its twitter handle said the   15 patients comprised 11 females and 4 males, including an Indian.

“The patients, eleven from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba and 4 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered  and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID19,” the ministry tweeted.

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Coronavirus: There Will Be No Lockdown In Oyo, says Gov.…

Update: Covid-19: FG to move high-powered team to Kano on…

NCDC reactivates Kano lab for COVID-19 testing

1 of 347