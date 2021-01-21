Covid-19: Kano experiences steady rise in infection rate

The transmission of Covid-19 which was on the decline in the recent times in the commercial city of Kano State is now gradually build up again, as latest NCDC figure put the number of confirmed cases in the state at 2,653.

The number of people who have died from the disease in the state has also increased to 72, a situation that has forced the state government to place a stay at home order on civil servants in the state.

Worried by the new outbreak, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Wednesday, held a stakeholder meeting with the five emirs in the state, to brief them on the measures that his administration is adopting to tackle the continuous spread of the pandemic.

Speaking at the meeting which took place inside the African House section of the Kano State Govern, Ganduje attributed the surge in the transmission to the refusal by the people to abide by the preventive protocols.

He disclosed that his administration might be forced to start strict enforcement of the protocols, the situation persists.

Meanwhile, out of the 1,198,758 people that have been tested by NCDC since Feb. 27, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was imported into the country, 114,691, as at Wednesday, 20th January 2021 have been reported by the public health agency as the country’s confirmed cases.

Out of which, 92,336 have been discharged after getting treatment while 1,478 people have died as a result of the virus.

According to the data by the public health agency, 1,386 new COVID-19 cases was reported from 22 states on Wednesday.

Out of which, Lagos took the lead with 476 cases, Rivers (163), FCT (116), Kaduna (114), Oyo (68), Plateau (62), Ogun (56), Imo (55), Osun (55), Edo (51), Anambra (50), Kwara (44), Kano (17), Ebonyi (14), Cross River (10), Delta (10), Jigawa (8), Bayelsa (6), Ekiti (6), Borno (2), Taraba (2), and Zamfara (1).

Following the second wave of the virus in Africa’s most populous nation, NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide.