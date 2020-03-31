COVID-19: INTELS builds two isolation centres at Onne Seaport

In support of the Federal Government’s efforts to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant, INTELS Nigeria Limited, has donated two facilities to the Port Health Services (PHS) of the Federal Ministry of Health to serve as isolation centres at Onne Port, Rivers State.

While handing over one of the centers on Monday 30th March, Amaopusenibo Mike Epelle, general manager, Legal and Corporate Services of INTELS, said the isolation centres, located at both the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) and the Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT), Onne Port, were donated by the company to quarantine sick persons and any suspected case discovered by the Port Health Services on visiting vessels.

“So far, we have not recorded any case of COVID-19 infection here at Onne Port but that is not to say that we should become complacent. We commend the Federal and Rivers State Governments’ efforts aimed at protecting the public health,” Epelle said while handing over the isolation centre at the FLT to Port Health officials.

According to him, these isolation centres were part of INTELS’ support to complement the efforts of the government to containing the spread of the disease.

Epelle also said that INTELS is following strict work place safety measures outlined by relevant authorities including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Port Health Services in ensuring the safety of its workers in its areas of operations in Onne, Warri, Calabar and Lagos.

“INTELS is committed to the wellbeing of its staff. Health and safety of all our workers and visitors to our facilities remain a major priority in our management policy. Accordingly and in line with best global practices, we have initiated the creation of policies, guidelines and procedures targeted at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease in our facilities,” he said.

He assured that workers are well educated on the safety measures to adopt at all times while those who can work remotely have been asked to work from home. “Only essential duty staff is required to be at their duty posts under the strict observance of requisite safety measures.”

Epelle further emphasised that minimising contact among workers, clients, and customers by replacing face-to-face meetings with virtual communications and implementing telework was key, adding that INTELS has been able to achieve this, in addition to implementing other measures.”

Ibitein Benebo, South South Zonal Coordinator of Port Health Services, who received the keys to the isolation centres, thanked INTELS for the donation and assured of judicious use of the facilities.

Nigeria has a total of 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections as at 3pm on Tuesday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Two of those infected have died. Globally, 803,011 have been infected with the disease out of which 39,025 have died while 172,396 have recovered as at 3pm on Tuesday.