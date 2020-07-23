COVID-19: India donates 7 tons of hydroxychloroquine to Nigeria

Nigeria on Thursday said it has received a donation of 7 tons of hydroxychloroquine from India for the treatment of persons infected with the coronavirus.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, stated this at the mational briefing of the PTF on Thursday in Abuja

Mustapha said the PTF commended friendly nations and corporate organisations for their continuing support, thanking “India for the donation of 7-tons of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of patients”.

“Similarly, we want to express our appreciation to the WEBB FONTAINE foundation, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the MTN for the donation of 35 Oxygen Concentrators, one ambulance and 500 phones, respectively. We wish to assure you that the resources will be judiciously utilised,” he said.

This is just as Federal Government said it has given states N100m to enhance high impact priority response activities.

Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this at the briefing, stated that Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigerian Center for Disease Control now has a total of 59 molecular diagnostic laboratories for COVID-19 test activated.

He disclosed that with a little improvement in logistics, lack of availability of testing capacity should not be a tenable excuse any more.

Ehanire said the yet to be reactivated BHCPF will join the funding pool.

“I am pleased to mention that all states of the federation, including the FCT are receiving support from the COVID-19 response through the Regional Diseases Surveillance Enhancement (REDISSE) Project. With this support, all States of the Federation will receive NGN100 million to enhance high impact priority response activities. The soon to be reactivated BHCPF will join the funding pool,” Ehanire said.

Speaking on the development of local vaccines, Ehanire said the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has shared its final report on the evaluation of the COVID Organics from Madagascar.

“The initial report had showed that it’s main ingredient is the same as Artemisia anua. While the preparation at high dose showed activity in reducing the frequency of cough, it did not show any evidence that it has real curative properties against COVID-19. Hiwever, we shall continue to support all genuine efforts towards finding local covid19 cures,” he said.

He announced that the ThisDay Dome Isolation Centre has finally started admitting COVID-19 cases.

“It is the most comprehensive of our treatment centers, fully equipped to treat mild, severe and even critical covid cases. It has ventilators, oxygen concentrators and even dialysis machines.

“Personnel will be deployed from the FCT to join the expert team from Irrua, who have been assigned to ensure smooth take-off and mentor a critical mass of health workers to operate the centre.

“Tuesday 21st July was the reporting day of the Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on Covid-19, when the leadership of the Ministry of Health’s Agencies and Departments received the second report from the Chairman Prof. Tomori. Their findings were highly instructive and will be shared with Agencies, the PTF and stakeholders,” he said.

Federal government also warned on the need to comply with all the COVID-19 protocols for personal safety ahead of the forthcoming Sallah.