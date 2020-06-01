Covid -19: Gov Yahaya orders 14-day lockdown on Kabba-Bunu LGA

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has declared two weeks of lockdowon n Kabba-Kunnu Local Government Area for contact tracing of COVID-19 cases in the state.

This is coming after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the LGA.

But the governor, in a state broadcast to the people of the state on Monday, said though the state government had a reservation for the NCDC’s announcement of COVID-19 cases in the state, it was locking down the area as a proactive step.

Said he: ‘During the Lockdown , there shall be no house to house movement within the local government area. Street movement is completely prohibited within the local government area for the period.”

The governor directed distribution of palliatives house to house within the local government area, adding: “Contact tracing should be carried out house to house to identify those who might have made contact with the alleged Kogi COVID-19 index persons; the Chief Imam of Kabba and his Son within the local government area”, he said.

“The contact tracing and enforcement of the lock down order shall be fully covered by the mainstream media.

“Health workers who might have made contact with the alleged index case should proceed on self-isolation. All security agencies in the state are to enforce total compliance with the lock down order,” Yahaya stressed.