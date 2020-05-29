Covid-19: Gov Uzodimma commissions 100 bed Isolation Centre donated by Access Bank

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma on Friday May 29 commissioned a 100 bed Isolation Centre located at Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH), Orlu.

The Isolation Centre, donated by Access Bank Plc and described as first class by the Governor will take care of all Covid-19 cases and other diseases that may rear their ugly head in future in the state.

Addressing the Mammoth crowd that converged to witness the ceremony, the Governor said Imo State is lucky, unlike other states, not to have recorded any casualty from Covid-19.

He thanked Access Bank Plc for their gesture and advised Imolites to continue to observe the pandemic protocols of hand washing, use of Sanitizers, face mask and social distancing as a way of staying safe from the pandemic.

The Governor seized the opportunity to explain to IMSUTH personnel why their salary has not been paid, promising that as soon as the authorities do what is expected of them, the salary will be credited to their accounts electronically.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Damaris Osunkwo thanked the Governor for giving the Ministry the needed support to ensure that Imo is free from Covid -19 pandemic.

She further said for effective service delivery, the Ministry has been able to train 270 Health Workers at the State Level, 2,204 at the local government level, and 4860 community mobilizers who are in the field sensitizing people.

Imo State Chairman of Covid-19 Task Force, Prof. Maurice Iwu said that the centre is the best as all the facilities therein are all brand new and not refurbished. He thanked Governor Uzodimma for giving Imo State the best of protections through his approach to the curbing of the disease.