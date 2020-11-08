Covid-19 global resurgence: Worship centres in Rivers told to return to vigilance

The world is edging back into Covid-19 surge and China has already placed ban on Nigeria and some other countries. Now, churches in Rivers State have been alerted and told to continue to observe the protocols.

The governor of Rivers State was angry one week ago when he saw total disregard to the protocol and threatened to slam new restrictions on religious gatherings.

Now, his chief of staff, Emeka Woke, said resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe is becoming a cause for concern around the world, and that the people of the state would not afford to be complacent.

Woke said this Sunday during the Adults Harvest Thanksgiving service at Ebenezer Anglican Church, Rumuowha, Eneka Deanery in Obio- Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. “I want to reiterate what Rivers State Governor had said, let us not relax and assume that Covid-19 is gone. Covid-19 is not gone yet. For those watching international news, you will notice that there is almost a second wave in European countries. So let us not relax”, he said.

The official appealed to the leadership of the Church in Rumuowha and the entire State, to enforce Covid-19 prevention protocols. He also enjoined the congregants to always put on facemask, observe social distancing guidelines and other protocols of Covid-19.

“This year 2020, the numbers of persons who have died of Covid-19 is very alarming. People use to think Covid-19 infection is only for the wealthy, but, look at the number of persons who have died from March to date. But we are here and alive. What else can you give to God than thanksgiving”, he said.

Woke noted that the period of thanksgiving is a period to appreciate God for his steadfast love and grace.

“As Christians, we know that God values thanksgivings. That’s why His son, Jesus Christ, after healing 10 lepers, took cognisance of the only one who came back to say thank you.

He continued: “So let’s not see harvest like a normal ritual without any significance. For me, the period of thanksgiving is not a period of show off, it is not a period of how much I have, such perceptions are wrong. The concept of thanksgiving is the period of giving back. It’s a time to say God thank you for the gift of life and all you have done for me”.

He pledge to support the church to advance God’s work here on earth and promised that the Wike administration would continue to contribute to the growth of the church.