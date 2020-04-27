COVID-19: Ganduje seeks more help from FG

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is seeking more help from the Federal Government and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in its current efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

Ganduje spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Monday.

He said, “We are in a serious problem. I can tell you the situation is really bad and scary. Because what we solely rely upon in fighting the disease is the testing centre.”

There is a serious problem. We have been complaining that Kano needs more than one testing centre, right from the beginning of this (pandemic).”

When asked whether the state was not getting any support from Federal Government agencies in the fight against COVID-19, the governor said, “Sincerely speaking, we are not getting deserved attention from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. If these equipment (testing centres) are under our control, we will do our best to make sure it works properly.”