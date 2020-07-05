Covid-19: FG to receive 238 Nigerian evacuees from Cyprus

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, disclosed this via his Twitter handle (@Geoffrey Onyeama) on Sunday as the government continues to make more effort to repatriate Nigerians from different parts of the world following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Federal Government has so far evacuated over 2,000 out of an estimated 4,000 Nigerians who have indicated interest to return home from different parts of the world due to the pandemic.

Nigerians have returned from the US, the UK, South Africa, Lebanon, China, Sudan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, Saudi Arabia and others.