COVID-19: FG to establish 774 sample collection centres, one per LGA

The Federal Government said it will establish one sample collection centre per local government as part of efforts to tackle COVID-19 testing deficit, with current testing capacity of about 2,000 per day.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said the PTF took the decision after reviewing its achievements, challenges, and opportunities for improvement of the COVID-19 response efforts from its inception to June 30, 2020.

The review had involved key stakeholders in developing the way forward on the overall COVID-19 response efforts.

Mustapha said the review was used to provide response to several issues including management deficit, where it will focus “on having enough oxygen nationwide as the number of hospitalised persons increases”.

Mustapha said government plans to establish one sample collection centre per LGA to address testing deficit, as well as focus on high burden LGAS with precision interventions including increased risk communication.

Other outcome from the review, include “increase in community engagement including religious leaders, state ownership by increasing state engagement and collaboration, strengthen ownership at the state and local government levels”.

The PTF also announced that it will institutionalise infection prevention control policies in health care facilities and take steps to increase compliance of non-pharmaceutical measures (use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and physical distancing).

