COVID-19: FG seeks divine intervention, organizes Muslims and Christians to pray

The Federal government on Thursday resolved to seek divine intervention in tackling the global Coronavirus pandemic, adding that it is exploring a synergy with the Nigerian Inter Religious Council (NIREC), the umbrella Organisation of Muslims and Christians in Nigeria to pray for divine intervention.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the Coronavirus pandemic, Boss Mustapha, who stated this at the Thursday briefing of the PTF, in Abuja, said the Sultan of Sokoto/President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs , Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar and Samson O. A. Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), would be coordinating Muslims and Christians to organize prayers as part of measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mustapha said “The NIREC will announce the details and we urge all Nigerian to participate in this effort to seek divine intervention”

Mustapha who noted that “there is presently no known vaccine for the virus, added that “all over the world non-pharmaceutical measures still remain the most effective fighting opportunity we have for overcoming this pandemic”.

He also warned that the infection will continue to rise, even as nations begin easing COVID-19 lockdown, adding that government will not hesitate to “ Change course when the need arises”

“One significant observation the PTF wishes to make is that new rise in cases are to be expected as nations start to ease restrictions. We shall however proceed with caution and we shall not hesitate to change course when the need arises. What this means is that Nigerians should never mistake the relaxation by government as a signal that the COVID-19 battle had been concluded.”

The PTF also urged government offices to limit visitors to only those with essential businesses to perform to protect civil servants from contracting the disease.

“As much as practicable, virtual meetings should be encouraged to minimise congregation of officials; and Government offices should restrict visits by those who are not on very essential businesses, to their premises”

He reiterated that the Aviation sector will resume 8th, 11th and 15th of July as part of gradual resumption of domestic flights.

The PTF also stated that it received with great concern, reports about the attack on the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi State by some hoodlums.

Mustapha said “PTF is particularly distressed and regrets the trauma to which medical workers, patients and others who went on their legitimate businesses were subjected.

“I wish to assure you that security agencies have been tasked with the responsibility for fishing out the criminal elements behind it and they will be brought to justice. We thank law abiding Nigerians for reporting the occurrence promptly.