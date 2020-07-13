COVID-19: FG hails validation of locally made RNA test kits

Federal government on Monday described the validation of local developed RNA extraction kits as positive development for the country, as it will help reduce the country’s dependence on imported commodities.

The scarcity of the RNA extraction kits, had constituted a major challenge to scaling up Nigeria’s testing capacity.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire stated this while briefing on the activities of the Presidential Task Force on the Coronavirus response in Abuja

“I am very proud of this development, which I have asked NCDC to evaluate because it will be a further step in reducing dependence on imported commodities.

“I hope our researchers continue with this trend and can be assured of the support of the Federal Ministry of Health. NIPRID has also applied for financial support to continue its research on the efficacy of Artemisia annual combination in treatment of COVID-19, which I hope will resonate with sponsors.

The Minister also announced that ThisDay Done treatment Center has joined the list of testing centers and will soon be open fortreatment as soon as hospitality services are secured, adding that “ the renovation of Agura Hotel will begin very soon, as an additional Observation center for Level 1 and selected Level 2 cases. This will increase FCT capacity considerably”

This is as the government said it will establish one sample collection center per local government , as part of efforts to tackle testing deficit, with current testing capacity of about 2000 per day

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Boss Mustapha said the PTF took the decision after reviewing its achievements, challenges, and opportunities for improvement of the COVID-19 response efforts from its inception to June 30, 2020

The review had involved key stakeholders in developing the way forward on the overall COVID-19 response efforts

Mustapha said the review was used to provide response to several issues including management deficit, where it will focus “ on having enough oxygen nationwide as the number of hospitalized persons increases

Mustapha said government plans to establish one sample collection center per LGA, to address testing deficit, as well as focus on high burden LGAS with precision interventions including increased risk communication

Other outcome from the review, include “Increase in community engagement including religious leaders, state ownership by increasing State engagement and collaboration, strengthen ownership at the state and local government levels.

The PTF also announced that it will institutionalize infection prevention control, IPC , policies in health care facilities and take step to increase compliance of non-pharmaceutical measures (use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and physical distancing)

Mustapha said the government will also Increase engagement with the private sector, to promote industrial development, “as a gain from the Pandemic

Support local production of PPEs and other critical supplies”

The PTF also announced that it is already working on an exit strategy beyond the life of the PTF, that is beyond September 2020, with an advice that government meetings “should be conducted virtually until further notice.

All unnecessary travels for meetings by government official suspended till further notice.”

Sani Aliyu,the National Cordinator of the Presidential Task Force, said the PTF will interface with its partners and the public on reinforcing of non pharmaceutical interventions.

The PTF, would increase public awareness campaign, adding that “there is no vaccine for covid and no preventive therapy.

“The only thing that will get us out of this pandemic is by changing our behavior.

“We know from the experience of other countries that political commitment at the highest level is essential if the covid response is going to be successful.

“We’ve also improved our coordination with the private sector which continues to be low compared to where we want it to be.

“The current guidelines since it’s been about 10 days when we got into the phase 2 extention for the eased lockdown.

Aliyu who noted that the Aviation industry has resumed limited domestic flights, said they should have procedures of isolating passengers with covid 19 and ensure crowd control so that social distance should be maintained,as well as providing training for other covid 19 staff as well as other non pharmaceutical interventions.

“We are pleased with the measures put thus far by the Ministry of aviation and we would continue to work with the aviation and general public so that we don’t have increased transmission of covid.

“We would want to emphasise the principles of no maps no entry and no service provided in public spaces including government offices and private sector.

In terms of working hours,we continue to maintain normal working hours based on curfew arrangements apart from government offices. We are recommending strict adherence to non pharmaceutical interventions.

Only essential staff of grade level fourteen are to work in in government offices from Mondays to Fridays.