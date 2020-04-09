Covid-19: FG Flags Off 2020 Presidential Pardon, decongestion of correctional centres

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said his office would continue to fine-tune the roadmap and vigorously implement comprehensive action plan to ensure enduring achievements in reforming and decongesting correctional centres in the country.

Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General

of the Federation and Minister of Justice confirmed Malami’s position in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Malami, the statement stated made this known at the flag-off the 2020 Presidential Pardon

and Clemency granted recently by President Muhammadu Buhari to convicts in Correctional/custodial centres across the country.

The event which held at Kuje Correctional Centre, Kuje, Abuja on Thursday 9th April, 2020 was part of the urgent measures taken by the Federal Government towards the speedy decongestion of correctional-custodial centres in the country in view of the COVID – 19 Pandemic.

Malami who spoke on behalf of President Muhamadu Buhari recalled that Nigeria has succeeded in putting in place urgent measures to ensure speedy decongestion of the custodial centres towards the control of COVID -19 Pandemic which he described as part of demonstration of President Muhamadu Buhari’s sincerity and commitment to decongest the overcrowded Nigerian Correctional Centres.

He explained that the process of coming up with the list of beneficiaries commenced in 2018 when sequel to the President’s approval, the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy

(PACPM) was inaugurated on the 28th August, 2018 to advise in granting pardon-clemency to deserving inmates and ex-convicts in line with the provisions of section 175 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).