COVID-19: FG extends guidelines for another one month

The Federal Government on Monday announced the extension of the extant measures prescribed in the guidelines for phase three of the eased lockdown, by a period of one month with effect from Tuesday, January 26, 2020.

In the guidelines which had expired on Monday, January 26, 2021, the government retained the midnight-4am curfew on movement nationwide, as well as ordered workers on grade levels 12 and above to work from home.

The Federal Government had said it will hold permanent secretaries responsible for violation of the guidelines.

Other measures approved by the President include, maintaining the third phase of the National Response to Covid-19 for a period of four weeks with effect from 00.01am on December 20, 2020 in line with amendments to address economic, socio-political and health considerations reflected in the table above.

Others include advisory to the sub-national entities to enforce adherence to non- pharmaceutical initiatives already well publicised.

The Federal Government had also embarked on the sanctions against international passengers that failed to show up for day-seven post arrival testing, as well as implementation of the National Testing Week Strategy (450/774 Tests).

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the Coronavirus containment, Boss Mustapha, while announcing the extension, said government took the decision “in view of the fact that our numbers are not abating, all extant measures prescribed in these guidelines are (subject to some modifications) extended by a period of one month with effect from January 26, 2020.”

Mustapha disclosed that the government of Saudi Arabia was deporting 600 Nigerians between Thursday and Friday, this week. He explained, however, that the Nigerian government was working with the government of Saudi Arabia to ensure the safety of the deportees

“Nigeria is currently working with the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the deportation of 600 Nigerians. The deportees are expected to arrive in two batches on January 28 and 29, 2021.

“All necessary arrangements to ensure that these Nigerians are properly received are being put in place.

Mustapha said the daily statistics for Nigeria as of January 24 had increased to 121,566, a development he attributed to increase in testing which now stands at 1,270,523.

“All these numbers represent increases from the previous seven days and we are looking at taking further public health containment measures in local government areas that are considered high burden.

The PTF said effort to access and deploy vaccines is progressing and as already announced by COVAX, the initial 100,000 doses Nigeria is expecting will now arrive in the early weeks of February.

He assured Nigerians that the vaccines will be safe and effective when eventually it is deployed

“We enjoin everyone to join in the campaign to eliminate vaccine hesitancy”