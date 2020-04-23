Covid-19: FCT Mobile Court convicts Islamic cleric, others over lockdown violation 

A Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) Mobile Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday convicted an Islamic Cleric for organizing prayers in contravention of the sit-at-home orders of government to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Leader of the FCT Enforcement Team on Covid-19 lockdown, Ikharo Attah, who disclosed this, said the Cleric, Isa Ismail and two others, were arrested at a popular Mosque in Wuse 2 District for disobeying government’s orders to organize prayers in a manner that puts public health at risk.

Attah who frowned at the continuous violations of the lockdown order by religious leaders and other residents within the territory, also said the cleric and the two other convicts were fined N2,000 each and compulsory 24 hours of community service.

He stated that 15 Mobile Courts sitting at different locations have convicted up to 500 violators, and impounded several vehicles and called on residents to stop undermining government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of Covid-19 as the killer virus is not a respecter of persons nor religion.

“The FCTA Mobile Court sitting at Eagle Square today convicted an Imam of a popular Mosque in Wuse 2 District for holding worship in contravention of the lockdown rules.

“Imam Isa Ismail and two other worshippers were convicted and fined N2,000 each with community service. They will be cleaning the neighbourhood for 24 hours, to serve as deterrent to others.

“Several motorists were also arrested and arraigned before the mobile court. Since the mobile courts started sitting, about 500 violators have been convicted. Many of them were fined and released after paying the fines.

“Based on the discretion of the court, the convicted violators were fined and released, because sending them to Correctional Centres would undermine government’s efforts towards decongesting such centres and other detention facilities across the country. Moreso, many of the convicts were first time offenders”, Attah said.