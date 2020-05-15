COVID-19: EFCC hands over Diezani Madueke’s property to Lagos State for isolation centre

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, May 15, 2020, handed over a property forfeited by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke to the Lagos State government for use as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

According a statement issued on Friday by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, the property consisting of six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter, was forfeited by Allison-Madueke following an order of Lagos State Federal High in 2017.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mohammed Rabo stated that the gesture was part of the Commission’s social responsibility efforts towards the fight against the spread of Corona virus.

“In addition to our mandate to fight economic and financial crimes, the Commission is committed and ready to render essential services that may be required of it in the fight against covid-19. Therefore, Lagos State should not hesitate to call on the Commission anytime the need for such essential service arises,” he said.

In his remarks, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed gratitude to the Commission for the gesture, noting that it was a welcome collaboration between the Federal and Lagos State Government.

While assuring the Commission that the property would be put to good use, the governor thanked the EFCC for paying attention to the efforts of the state government at containing COVID 19, adding that “part of the challenges we have been facing is getting isolation centres for COVID-19 patients. We will go round the facility to see what we can do to improve on it.”

Allison-Madueke, who has been in the United Kingdom, had in the course of her trial for alleged money laundering and related offences, forfeited many other property including cash to the Federal Government.