COVID-19: Edo govt takes delivery of 14 tricycle ambulances from FG

The Edo State Government has received 14 tricycle ambulances equipped with other essential equipment to facilitate quick emergency response, in support of efforts by the state government to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

Receiving the tricycles from the Federal Government, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, thanked the Office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Presidency for the gesture, which he said is the third in the series of donations to the state.

Governor Obaseki said the donation of the 14 tricycle ambulances is coming at the right time, noting that it would further complement the state government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

He said, “This donation will help complement what we have done in the healthcare sector in Edo State, especially in the primary healthcare system. This donation is important to us because it goes into the heart of our healthcare reform in the state as it will help us strengthen the system.

“The primary healthcare system is the base on which the state’s healthcare system rests. We have taken time to invest in our primary healthcare system as the health of our people is important to us; hence, we are doing all within our reach to ensure our people are fine”.

The governor disclosed that his administration has already refurbished 30 primary healthcare centers, while 30 others are undergoing refurbishment.

He added that the target is to refurbish 70 primary healthcare centres and equip them with constant power, security, water and other equipment to make them effective.

“Today, we have screened more than 20,000 persons to know the COVID-19 status of our people. The screening exercise is carried out in these health centres,” he added.

On her part, the focal person, SDGs Office, Edo State, Mrs. Ifueko Alufohai, said the donation of the tricycle ambulances is to cater for quick emergency response needed to save more lives in the rural communities.

“The SDGs office is committed to promoting quality healthcare delivery in the state. The handover of this set of 14 tricycle ambulances today is the third in its series since my assumption of office as a focal person. Before today, a total of 18 tricycle ambulances had been distributed. They are currently in use in various communities across the state,” she added