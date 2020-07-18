COVID-19: Edo govt seeks increased private sector involvement in control efforts

The Edo State government has called for increased participation of the private sector and other stakeholders to complement its efforts in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as confirmed cases in the state rise to 1,885.

The state commissioner for health, Patrick Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said: “If we are going to stop the pandemic, every person must be involved; it must be a shared responsibility. There must be increased private sector involvement in COVID-19 control efforts as the government alone cannot stop it without the active collaboration and support of all stakeholders.”

Noting that the state government’s response strategy is geared towards ensuring that the livelihoods of the people are protected, the Commissioner urged all residents to support the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s efforts to curtail the spread of the virus by complying with all the set guidelines.

Okundia, however, reassured residents that the state government remains committed to containing the pandemic and protecting Edo people.

“We have recorded 11 new confirmed cases and discharged 58 more patients who have tested negative for the virus. The recovered patients have been cleared from our state isolation centres to reunite with the society,” he said.

The commissioner explained that the state’s surveillance pillar has intensified contact tracing, line-listing and monitoring of contacts of confirmed cases.

“Edo State has now recorded a total of 1,885 confirmed cases, 8,350 suspected cases, 1,208 discharged persons and 62 deaths,” he said.

“We urge you to comply with all government directives, aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all residents. Stay at home and observe social distancing and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular hand washing with soap under running water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing.

“Two toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by the Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), distributed at the onset of the outbreak. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance,” the commissioner said.