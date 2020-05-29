COVID-19: Edo Discharges 11 more Patients

Edo State Government on Friday announced the discharge of 11 more Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, made the disclosure on his official Twitter handle.

Obaseki said the patients have fully recovered, having tested negative for the virus and been cleared from the various isolation centres in the state.

The governor, who said three persons died in the last 24 hours from COVID-19-related ailments, however commended frontline workers for their efforts to curtail the spread of the disease.

This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the various isolation facilities in the state to 69, 13 deaths and 158 active cases out of the 240 confirmed cases in the state.

” Our frontline workers have been remarkable this period. We appreciate them,” he said.

Obaseki had earlier expressed concern over the rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, noting that the recent upsurge suggests that the community spread of the virus is alarming.

As of May 29, Edo state has collected over 1,671 samples for testing, of which 240 positive cases have been confirmed, 13 deaths recorded, 69 recoveries, while 158 persons are still active and receiving treatment at different isolation centers in the state.