COVID-19: Edo discharged patients surpass 1000

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, Tuesday said the state has exceeded the 1000 threshold for discharged Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

The governor who made this known on his official Twitter handle said his administration is committed to containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and protect residents in the state, particularly the elderly population who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Obaseki, said a total of 1,014 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres in the state, while the number of deaths has risen to 58

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia has warned against submission of wrong information, including names, addresses and phone contacts during sample collection for testing.

Okundia, who lamented the rising rate of community spread in the state, urged residents to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines so as to curtail the spread of the virus.

“We urge all residents to comply with all government directives, aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all Edo people.

“While the government ramps up efforts to win the war against this common enemy of mankind, it is necessary that residents stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease”,he said.

The state government as at July 14, recorded a total of 1,778 confirmed cases and 58 COVID-19-related deaths.