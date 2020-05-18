COVID-19 deaths spread to five Delta LGAs as confirmed cases rise to 25

A total of five persons in Delta State have so far died from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the state’s confirmed cases have risen from 23 to 25.

The LGAs affected by the deaths are Oshimili North, Udu, Ughelli South, Uvwie, and Warri South.

The five LGAs have recorded one death each as the virus has spread to no fewer than eight LGAs out of the 25 LGAs of the state.

Information made available to the media on Sunday evening by Charles Aniagwu, the state commissioner for information, revealed that a total of eight persons were active with the virus in the state.

Warri South is leading with five active cases, while Ethiope West, Ika South, Uvwie each recorded one patient.

Warri South, Uview, and Udu each recorded three discharged patients as Oshimili South has two while Ughelli South has one, bringing to 12 the number of discharged COVID-19 patients in the state so far.

The index case of COVID-19 in the state was reportedly from Warri South.

While most residents said he was a lawmaker, others said he was a pastor, all from Warri axis of the state.

The state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, a medical doctor, had addressed the issue of disclosing the identity of COVID-19 patients, saying that it was medically unprofessional to reveal the patient’s identity except the patient chooses so.

Okowa said that revealing the identity of a COVID-19 could lead to stigmatization of the victim/patient and his or her family members by members of the public.