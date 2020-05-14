Covid-19: CLO condemns mass movement across states, calls for more vigilance

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has condemned the continued mass movement of people suspected to have contracted the dreaded Coronavirus across the states of the federation despite the restriction on interstate travels imposed by the Federal Government.

The Executive Director of the CLO, Ibuchukwu Ohabuenyi Ezike, made this condemnation in a statement he issued on Tuesday and made available to BusinessDay even as it called for vigilance to tame the crisis.

This statement appeared to have been predicated on the recent surge of mass movements especially of suspected Almajirai, who are allegedly being smuggled from the northern part of the country into southern parts with the attendant risk of spreading the virus in those areas.

Ezike said: “The attention of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has been drawn to the mass movement of people, especially those who are suspected to be infected by the globally recognized deadly Coronavirus disease popularly known as COVID-19 pandemic.

“CLO gathered that despite the interstate lockdown Executive Order invoked by President Muhammadu Buhari and others enacted by different state governors which are still in active force, there has been mass movement of persons in their droves across the country.

“For instance, it is being reported by the mass media that some state governments in the Northern parts of Nigeria have been returning indigent citizens resident in their states to their states of origin whereas other large number of people are being moved down in lorries to the Southern parts of Nigeria from certain Northern states,” he said.

The CLO boss, therefore, condemned this brazen abuse of the executive orders issued by the President and governors in Nigeria by some lawless and disobedient Nigerians. He added that this flagrant violation of the COVID-19 pandemic Orders banning interstate movement of people and goods in the country is an invitation to uncontrollable spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic across Nigeria.

He noted that this development makes nonsense of the energies, time and huge resources being sunk into the campaign against Coronavirus in Nigeria, the massive hardship, suffering and imprisonment of Nigerians for months notwithstanding.

“While we see the criminal evacuation of these unsuspecting, peasants from their states of residence to their states of origin as a gross human rights violation, we hold the state governors and security agents who allow the passage of these persons into their states to aggravate COVID-19 threats in those states accountable.

“We note with dismay that when it is for the interest of these host states, they would retain these poor and unprotected citizens as their own citizens, during the national Census to boost their populations, drawing of more funds from the national purse and increases in their local revenue, and during national elections to win more votes. But regrettably, they are now repatriating them to their states of origin in times of emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

He disclosed that Nigerians in foreign countries some of who are infected by COVID-19 disease have not been deported to Nigeria. He noted that national centres have been established in various states of Nigeria where patients of Coronavirus disease could be quarantined for treatment until they are well.

He lamented that instead of taking these Nigerians to these centres, some state governments are transporting them from one state and region to others and helping to escalate the dangers and spread of this disease.

“Government and its agencies allowing this lawlessness to persist is assisting to support some persons who argue that COVID-19 is a fraud and concoction meant to deceive the citizens and an invitation to plunder the Treasury,” he added.

CLO Called on the National Human Rights Commission to wake up to its responsibility by intervening in this serious matter by investigating and prosecuting any Nigerians whether as an individual or working for the state or any government or its agencies who are involved in this criminal, wicked and lawless act.

He also called on the security agencies, including state security institutions such the Neighborhood Watch, Forest Guards and Amotekun, to brace up to the challenges by ensuring that no person or group of persons not authorised by law are allowed into their states from other states throughout the duration of interstate lockdown Orders.

CLO further urged the citizens to stand up in defence of themselves and their states by collaborating with their state governments, security agents and the state and federal government committees and task forces working in support of the anti-COVID-19 Campaigns in Nigeria and ensure that no illegal persons or goods enter their states until the lockdown orders are lifted.