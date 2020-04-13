COVID-19: China denies alleged ill-treatment of Nigerians, others

Following the furor about alleged ill-treatment of Nigerians and other Africans in Guangzhou, the capital of the Guangdong Province of China in the implementation of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19(Coronavirus), the Chinese government has said it has not adopted any discriminatory measures against Africans.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the measures taken were to contain the risk of imported cases of the virus and also prevent domestic resurgence. He added that China has achieved remarkable progress at this stage, thanks to our most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough measures,

“We are still facing great risks of imported cases and domestic resurgence particularly. As the pandemic spreads all over the world, imported cases are causing mounting pressure,” he said, adding that all countries are taking containment measures to prevent it from further spreading.

Lijian said in the fight against the coronavirus, the Chinese government has been attaching great importance to the life and health of foreign nationals in China, stressing that contrary to the reports of discrimination, all foreigners are treated equally.

“We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination. Since the outbreak, the authorities in Guangdong attach high importance to the treatment of foreign patients, including African nationals. Specific plans and proper arrangements are made to protect their lives and health to the best of our ability, thanks to which we were able to save the lives of some African patients in severe or critical conditions,” he noted.

He said further that the Guangdong authorities attach great importance to some African countries’ concerns and are working promptly to improve their working method. The measures include: provision of health management services without differentiation, to designate hotels for the accommodation of foreigners required to undergo medical observation and adopt price adjustment for those in financial difficulties; to set up effective communication mechanism with foreign consulates-general in Guangzhou, and to reject all racist and discriminatory remarks.

“The Chinese people always see in the African people partners and brothers through thick and thin. China-Africa friendship is unbreakable as it is deeply rooted in this land. African friends can count on getting fair, just, cordial and friendly reception in China. The foreign ministry will stay in close communication with the Guangdong authorities and continue responding to the African side’s reasonable concerns and legitimate appeals,” he said.

He added that the virus knows no borders, adding that the pandemic is a challenge to all mankind and can only be defeated through concerted international efforts.

“With mutual understanding, mutual support and cooperation, we are ready to continue working with African friends to achieve the final victory.

“Our friendship is forged on the basis of joint efforts to seek national independence, liberation, economic development and better livelihood in the past decades. Such time-tested friendship is a treasure for both Chinese and African people.

“Humanity shines through the darkness of the epidemic. After the Ebola epidemics broke out in three West African countries in 2014, the Chinese government provided assistance at the earliest time possible and fought side by side with the African countries and people,” he said.

The spokesman said that with the threat of the pandemic, China and Africa are again tiding over difficulties hand in hand, and friendship between both sides is again elevated.

“We will not forget the support from Africa during our most difficult times. While overcoming difficulties at home, we also give love and care to all African citizens in China, especially African students.

“As the situation is getting more severe in Africa, the Chinese government and people have urgently delivered batches of supplies to the continent. Our assistance, conveying deep friendship for our African brothers and sisters, demonstrates our fine tradition of mutual assistance and mutual support, and has been highly acclaimed by African countries and the African Union.

“While arduously fight the virus at home, China has donated large amounts of test kits, masks, protective suits, goggles, face shields, forehead thermometers, medical-use gloves, shoe covers, ventilators, and other supplies to the African Union and African countries. We will continue helping our African brothers to the best of our ability,” he said.