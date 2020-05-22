COVID-19 cases exceed 7,000 in Nigeria as 339 new infections recorded

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 7,016 on Thursday, as 339 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

NCDC said out of the 339 new cases of COVID-19, 139 were in Lagos, 28-Kano, 28-Oyo, 25-Edo, 22-Katsina, 18-Kaduna, 14-Jigawa, 13-Yobe, 13-Plateau, 11-FCT, 8-Gombe, 5-Ogun, 4-Bauchi, 4-Nasarawa, 3-Delta, 2-Ondo, 1-Rivers and 1-Adamawa.

Nigeria has so far tested 40,043 persons since the beginning of the pandemic.

“A total of 1, 907 patients have recovered and have been discharged, and 211 deaths have been reported in the country,” said NCDC.

Meanwhile, Lagos State remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria and also reported the highest daily figure of infections.

The commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi has appealed to resident with COVID-19 symptoms to present early at the health facilities as it increases their chances of survival from coronavirus infection.

According to the commissioner, We are finding a balance between economic, public health and security aspect of COVID-19. It is now time that we have to become custodians of ourselves.

“If you have COVID-19, let us know so that we can care for you. It’s not a crime to catch COVID-19 and It is not a death sentence.

“More cases of coronavirus should be expected in Lagos in the next few weeks due to wrapped up testing and the diversification of samples collection centres,” said Abayomi while speaking at the press briefing on Thursday.