COVID-19: Akwa Ibom discharges 26 more patients

Akwa Ibom has discharged 26 more COVID-I9 patients following their successful treatment and full recovery at the Ibom specialist hospital in Uyo, the state capital.

Dominic Ukpong, the immediate-past Commissioner for Health who made this known said the State has far tested 1300 samples for COVID-19 adding that the eight deaths recorded were patients who had core morbidity.

“We thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for his support and passion for the citizen. He has never missed any review meeting since we started the fight on April 1 this year.

Ukpong who has been appointed honourary special adviser on health , however, cautioned against negligence of the protocols as those who have been discharged can be reinfected.

In his remarks, Ini Ememobong, commissioner for information stressed that there must not be compromise of the COVID protocol especially now that the State’s economy is re-opening.

He charged parents to inculcate the safety protocols in their children through showing good examples, noting that negligence will continue to cost the State fortunes that would have been channeled into development of the State.

“Parents should wear facemasks and lead their children. We must be safety conscious as we are re-opening the economy, schools and other public places. Wearing of facemasks might be inconveniencing but if that is all we need to do to be safe, please let us do it. The easiest way is prevention and self responsibility. Let us unlearn the old normal and adopt the new normal,” Comrade Ememobong advised.

Health commissioner, Augustine Umoh and the Incident Commander, Etete Peters advised residents to be safety conscious as Covid-19 is real. According to them, the war against the disease can only be won by taking personal responsibility and not by wishful thinking.

Highpoint was the testimony by one of the recoverd patients, Mfonobong Ekanem confessed that before she was confirmed positive for COVID-19, she never believed that the disease was real. She emotionally appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for the support he gives to the medical team who treated them.

The h lady also joined in advising the citizens to adhere to the safety protocols, and when they suspect the disease, should isolate and test.

With the latest discharge of patients, Akwa Ibom State now has 29 total active cases out of which one is the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, one at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, UUTH and 28 at private facilities.

One Hundred and Ninety Eight, 198 have been discharged so far and many of the hitherto active cases are awaiting discharge soon.