COVID-19: Abia traces 209 contacts of 2 index cases in state

The Abia State government says that its State Rapid Response Team and medical protocol sub-committee of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19, in conjunction with the team from Federal Medical Center (FMC), Umuahia, have traced 209 contacts of the two index COVID-19 cases in Abia State.

This process, according to a statement by John Okiyi Kalu, state’s commissioner for information, covered mainly 3 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, namely, Ikwuano, Ukwa West and Umuahia North.

According to the statement, “All those traced are currently in isolation and under surveillance and a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) is providing support.

“Both index cases, who are above 70 years with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and left ventricular failure, are stable and receiving care at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, isolation center.

“One of the patients that was previously supported with oxygen is currently breathing well without any respiratory aid,” said the statement.

Kalu in the statement also stated that all the medical personnel involved in management of the patients and their family members are currently in isolation with samples from some already collected for testing.

“We are awaiting results for the suspected case, who is a resident of Ikot Ekpene Road, Aba, and will inform appropriately as soon as the result returns from the NCDC testing facility.

“All Abians and residents are strongly advised to continue to observe all the previously issued guidelines from NCDC and the state inter-ministerial committee, including compulsory use of face masks, regular hand washing with soap under running water, use of hand sanitizers, maintenance of social distancing and avoid leaving their houses except to buy food and drugs”.

GODFREY OFURUM, Aba