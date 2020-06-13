Covid-19: 269 stranded Nigerians evacuated from India

Another batch of 269 stranded Nigerians has been evacuated from India on Saturday even as 102 Nigerians were repatriated from Egypt on Friday following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, tweeted this on Saturday on her verified tweeter handle.

She tweeted: “269 stranded Nigerians in India landed in Nigeria — 103 in Lagos, 166 in Abuja today, Saturday 13th June 2020, about 2 am, after a few hours of delay.

The evacuees reportedly arrived at 2 am on Saturday after a few hours’ delay and were tested before departing India to ascertain their Covid-19 status.

Their results came back negative, but as soon as they arrived, they have been placed on compulsory 14-day self-isolation.

“All evacuees now on compulsory 14-day self-isolation according to the new protocol,” she tweeted.

On Friday Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama informed Nigerians that 102 Nigerian evacuees arrived Nigeria from Egypt.

The Minister said this in his verified Twitter handle@GeoffreyOnyeama, adding that the evacuees were airlifted back to the country via EgyptAir.

The Government had insisted that returnees will observe the mandatory 14- day quarantine stipulated by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) against the COVID-19.

The Government has continued to evacuate about 4,000 Nigerians that have indicated interest to return home from different parts of the world following the pandemic. It has so far repatriated over 1,000 Nigerians stranded in different parts of the world.

The government had earlier received 292 evacuees stranded in Saudi Arabia a large number of who were nursing mothers and children and they are all comfortably settled in hotels under the mandatory 14 days of quarantine, according to the minister.

The Government began the repatriation of Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (US) in the first, second and third batches of the evacuation respectively.