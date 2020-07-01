COVID-19: 10 patients discharged in Oyo as total now 698

Another ten confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged on Tuesday after receiving their second NEGATIVE test results in Oyo State.

Governor Seyi Makinde who disclosed this via his official twitter handle said this brought the number of discharged cases in pacessetter State to 698.

The governor who is the Chairman of state’s COVID-19 task force also disclosed that the COVID-19 confirmation tests for eight suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

In an update posted on his twitter on Wednesday morning said the new confirmed cases are from Lagelu (3), Ibadan North (2), Ibadan North West (1), Ido (1) and Ibadan South East (1) Local Govt Areas.

According to him,so, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1380.

He therefore urged residents to call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if they have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath.