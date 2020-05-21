BusinessDay
Council directs Kwara Muslims to observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers at home

PIC. 10. A CROSS-SECTION OF MUSLIMS PRAYING AT THE OBALENDE PRAYING GROUND DURING EID-EL-KABIR CELEBRATION IN LAGOS ON TUESDAY (15/10/13).

The Council of Ulama in Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State has directed Muslims to observe Eid- el- Fitr prayers at their various homes.

The council gave the directive on Thursday in a statement signed by its vice chairman, Sheikh Abdullahi Abdulhamid who is also the Imam Imale of Ilorin.

It added that the directive becomes necessary because of the need to observe COVID-19 safety protocols by the Muslim faithful during the Eid-el- Fitr prayers.

The council therefore urged Muslims across the 16 local government areas of the state to make the sacrifice so as to forestall possible spread of COVID-19.

“The directive of the state government concerning keeping social distance among others at this time of COVID-19 aimed at protecting lives and public safety must be complied with by the worshippers,” it added.

