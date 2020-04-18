Coronvairus: Kyari’s death should provoke action towards healthy Nigerians, economy – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed sadness over the sudden death of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari which occurred Friday night and was caused by the deadly virus – Coronavirus.

Obasanjo, in a Condolence Letter dated April 18th, 2020 and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, mourned the late Chief of Staff to Nigeria President and consoled Kyari’s family and friends as well as President Buhari.

He however noted that the demise of Kyari and the spread of Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, across the 36 States and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, amid epileptic healthcare delivery, failing economy and ailing Nigerians and Nigeria, should provoke immediate, comprehensive and cogent action towards ensuring a healthy economy and Nigerians.

The Condolence Letter which was released by Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo’s Media Aide in Abeokuta on Saturday, wholly read:

“I received the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff over Friday night with great sadness as he lost the battle against the deadly killer disease, COVID-19.

“Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and to his family and friends, but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in harness, in the service of his country.

“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively, to be able to fight it successfully and get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy.”

Meanwhile, Condolence messages have continued to pour in to mourn the sudden departure of President Buhari’s Chief of Staff as Southwest state governors, including Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and Chairman of Southwest Governors’ Forum as well as Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, have jointly described Abba Kyari as an integral part of All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government.

While Governor Abiodun described Mallam Abba Kyari as a good leader and devout Muslim, who sacrificed so much in the service of Nigeria, Governor Akeredolu noted that the late Chief of staff to President was a man of many potentials who would be sorely missed by many.

“This is a national tragedy. Mallam Kyari died in the service of fatherland. The Chief of Staff was said to have contracted the virus while on an official assignment in Germany. He was confirmed positive to COVID-19 on March 23 and died of complications arising from the virus. So sad,” Governor Abiodun said in a statement he personally signed on Saturday morning.

But, Governor Akeredolu described Kyari as “a dependable and dispassionate liaison, full of life with an energetic work engine that never stopped pulsating. Kyari died working for Nigeria, no doubt. He will be sorely missed by many.

“I commiserate with the Nation, our Leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate family as well as friends and associates of the departed compatriot over this shocking development. May God grant us all the strength to bear this loss”.