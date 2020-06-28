Coronavirus: Total death in Oyo now 11 with one on Saturday

The total number of COVID-19 related death had risen to eleven in Oyo State as at Saturday.

“Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death, so, the number of deaths in Oyo State is eleven” Governor Seyi Makinde tweeted Sunday morning.

In a series of tweets, the governor also said the COVID-19 confirmation tests for forty-one suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from Ibadan N (8), Saki W (7), Ibadan NW (5), Ibadan SW (3), Egbeda (3), Oyo E (3), Lagelu (2), Ibadan SE (2), Akinyele (2), Ibarapa N (2), Oluyole (1), Oyo W (1), Iseyin (1) and Ido (1) LGAs.

Announcing this via his official twitter handle, Makinde disclosed that, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as as at Saturday is 1305

The governor however urged the people of the state to keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force so as to slow down the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, wear face masks in public places and maintain proper social distancing” Makinde who is Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 task force advised.