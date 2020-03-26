Coronavirus: Taraba residents worried by unequipped isolation centres

Residents of Taraba State on Thursday said they were worried over the state of the two isolation centres available for Coronavirus patients, located at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), and the Specialist Hospital, both in the capital, Jalingo.

The disappointment is coming as medical doctors at both the FMC and the Specialist Hospital, say they are now attending to patients from a distance.

Our correspondent who visited the two centres observed that no level of preparation was in place at both centres.

A doctor at the FMC Jalingo, who pleaded anonymity, expressed disappointment with the situation of things there.

“This isolation centre was established for Lassa fever outbreak. Just yesterday we were told that the services of the Isolation centre will be extended to the present pandemic, Coronavirus,”.He said doctors there were being careful because the centre lacks the necessary equipment to take care of Coronavirus.

“We must tell you that the new method we have adopted is that, when a patient is being brought to us here we attend to him from a distance.”

Some of the patients who spoke to BusinessDay said they had taken their situation to God for a solution.

Taraba State Commissioner for health, Innocent Vakkai, said recently at a one-day stakeholders meeting on Coronavirus that the state had provided two isolation centres at the FMC and the specialist hospital, both in Jalingo.

Vakkai explained that a technical committee had been inaugurated to determine the needs of the centres.