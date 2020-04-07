Coronavirus: SON deploys 29 international standards for medical equipment

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it has deployed 29 internationally certified global standards for medical equipment for use in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic fears.

On the back of this, SON says it is determined to lend support for the manufacturing and importation of essential materials to combat the challenges of COVID-19 through the deployment of 29 relevant international standards from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

Osita Aboloma, the director-general, SON, explained in a statement in Abuja that the deployment of the standards was to meet emergency needs occasioned by COVID-19 globally while the process for the adoption would continue unhindered in spite of the lockdown.

Aboloma informed that the standards were being provided at no cost to local manufacturers, and were being made available to the National Committee on Sustainable Production and delivery of Essential Commodities during the COVID-19 Pandemic of which SON is a member.

He explained further that the standard was meant to guide and support local manufacturers as well as provide a benchmark for adjudging all imported products in the category during the pandemic.

Aboloma stated that SON had received free, unlimited usage of the ISO web conferencing system (Zoom) for national standards development work only.

“With this offer, Nigeria as an eligible member will be assigned a Zoom account for developing countries, which we can share with our Technical Committee (TC) members and experts, creating the equivalent of a ‘virtual conference room’ at the national level”, he said.

He disclosed that some of the international standards compiled for ISO to support global efforts in dealing with the coronavirus focused on standards on protective gloves; lung ventilators; protective clothing, sleep apnoea breathing therapy; anaesthetic and respiratory equipment standards.

Other deployed standards are on medical electrical equipment particularly requirements for basic safety and essential performance of critical care ventilators.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA