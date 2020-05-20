Coronavirus: Six more cases recorded at iSON Xperiences, as Makinde says organisation remains shut

Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday revealed that another six suspected cases came back POSITIVE from iSON Xperiences in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo state.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, Makinde said “all six cases are from the same organisation, so, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 143.

The governor said the company remained shut and will be decontaminated.

“The Emergency Operations Centre has continued intensive contact tracing to identify persons of interest linked to members of staff in the company” he added.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you