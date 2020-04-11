Coronavirus: Shops closed, roads deserted in Ilorin on Day 1 of Lockdown

Residents of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital have complied with the total lockdown of the state, which took effect from Friday evening.

Our correspondent moved round areas such as Tanke, Zango, Taiwo, Maraba and Unity Roads- all within the Ilorin metropolis on Saturday, reports that security personnel mounted barricades on major roads as well as entry and exit routes into the state capital to ensure strict compliance.

Security agents including Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service and Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority (KWARTMA) were deployed on the roads for enforcement of the total lockdown.

The development also paralysed business activities in the metropolis as shops were also shut.

Findings showed that roads were deserted as residents stayed in their homes while some of them gathered in their compounds playing cards, football with spectators on standby.

Raliat Yahya, a civil servant, who spoke to BusinessDay, said she chose to stay indoor because there was no other option for her.

“We just have to comply. Early this morning, I engaged in an exercise to the NOUN campus. When I returned, I took my breakfast, and I am relaxing in my house. I pray God will see us through soon,” she said.

Markets and other ever-busy places in Ilorin metropolis like Post Office; Yoruba Road, Ipata and Oja Oba were also deserted.

The state government had on Thursday announced a total lockdown of the state with effect from Friday, saying that it was paramount to flatten the curve of transmitting Coronavirus at the moment.

“The government hereby bans all vehicular movements, including private and commercial vehicles, from 6p.m. tomorrow, Friday 10 April, 2020

“Violators of the pronouncement may face prosecution in line with the state regulations on the pandemic — except vehicles carrying goods and services such as food and drugs and categories earlier exempted in a recent address by President Muhammadu Buhari,” said Kayode Alabi, Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID- 19.