Coronavirus: Seplat donates medical kits to Edo State

As the Edo State grapples with cases of the Coronavirus pandemic , a leading oil and gas company operating in the state, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has donated a large quantity of medical items to the government to help curtail the spread of the virus.

The medical items include motorised sprayers, knapsack sprayers, protective eye goggles, hand sanitizers, nose/face masks, temperature guns, chemical gloves, and personal protective equipment, among others.

Receiving the items at the Government house in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on behalf of the State Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu commended Seplat Petroleum for their support and gesture in complementing the efforts of the government in fighting the deadly Coronavirus in the state.

He noted that the effect of the pandemic on the livelihood of people in the state cannot be overemphasized, adding that the donation would not only go a long way in fighting the pandemic but would also enhance the safety of health workers in the state who are working tirelessly to ensure that the cases recorded in the state do not increase.

He however called on other corporate companies and well-meaning individuals in the state to emulate this gesture by Seplat Petroleum by helping the government fight the pandemic. He added that the fight against the pandemic is collective, hence it should not be left in the hands of the government alone.

“We want to appreciate your kind gesture and support towards our government, and as a government we do not take this kind of gesture for granted,” the deputy governor said.

Earlier, the Base Manager of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Emmanuel Otokhine, said the items donated were to help provide support for Edo State government to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

He added the gesture was in line with the Company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), and that having seen the efforts being put in place by the state government to fight the pandemic, “it has become necessary to support the government, as we all know, at the moment, personal protection equipment is in short supply, even if you placed an order you won’t get. We hope these donations will go a long way in fighting this deadly virus in the state,” Otokhine said.