Coronavirus: Police set to enforce compliance as Kwara govt locks down Offa

The Kwara State Police Command has warned the people of Offa in Offa Local Government Area of the state to comply with the total lockdown order of the state government, which took effect Wednesday, 8 April 2020.

The state government had, on Tuesday night, announced restriction of vehicular movements in Offa to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, with two confirmed cases already recorded in the state.

An indigene of Offa, Muideen Obanimomo, who returned from abroad recently, died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) with symptoms suspected to be coronavirus-related. His wife, who tested positive to the scourge, has since been placed on isolation.

Kayode Alabi, the state deputy governor, who is also the Chairman of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19, who announced the lockdown while briefing journalists, said the development was aimed at containing the transmission of the pandemic in the ancient community.

“Following the confirmation of two cases of COVID-19 in Offa, the government is compelled to effect a total shutdown of the ancient town to contain community transmission and save people’s lives. This shutdown will become effective at 6 pm local time on Wednesday, April 8th.”

Kayode Egbetokun, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police in through a statement by Okasanmi Ajayi, Police Public Relations Officer, advised all inhabitants of the affected areas to remain in their homes, as markets, eateries, banks are expected to remain shut.

“All vehicles/motorcycles, both private and commercial, are to stay off the roads in the affected areas,” he said.

“People in the above-mentioned communities are not to be seen on the streets and therefore are advised to stay at home.”

He said that a sufficient number of personnel of the Police and other security agencies had been deployed to ensure strict compliance with this order until relaxed by the state government.